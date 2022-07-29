Tugawin, Morales make 1-2 finish in first stage of CrossBohol 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Team Excellent Noodles’ Ryan Tugawin and Jan Paul Morales flexed their winning forms in the first stage of the open category in the CrossBohol 600 on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Tugawin and Morales, both Ronda Pilipinas veterans, captured the first and second places respectively among the 30 elite cyclists that competed in the 600k open category which started in Tagbilaran City and ended in the Municipality of Guindulman, east Bohol.

Tugawin finished the race at 4 hours and 2.94 seconds, while Morales crossed the finish line at 4:00.03.31.

Morales also clinched the intermediate sprint award in the first stage.

Gin Lee Cycling’s Marcelo Felipe settled at third place with the time of 4:00.03.52 while teammate Ismael Grospe landed at fourth place at 4:00.04.01.

Rustom Lim of Team 3115 MW Play claimed the fifth spot at 4:00.05.05.

Excellent Noodles’ Joshua Mari Bonifacio came in sixth at 4:02.57.88, while Joseph Babaan Javinar of Team Quezon City placed seventh with the time of 4:02.58.17.

The eighth to ninth places were claimed by Gin Lee Cycling’s Rench Michael Bondoc (4:02.58.48) and Team Excellent Noodles’ Mar Francis Sudario (4:02.59.63) respectively.

The defending champion, Jonel Carcueva of Go For Gold finished 10th in the race with the time of 4:03.00.44.

In tomorrow’s stage 2, the race will traverse Guindulman to Panglao Island via Sierra Bullones. It will cover a total of 141.2k, with an elevation of 600 feet in some parts of the route.

In Sunday’s final stage, the race will invade Panglao Island with a six-loop course covering a total of 206.4km.

The champion of the open category takes home a whopping P100,000 plus a trophy, and a certificate. The second placer gets P50,000 and P25,000 for the third placer.

/dbs

