Fire hits Comelec office in Intramuros
MANILA, Philippines — The office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila caught fire on Sunday night, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.
The BFP said fire hit the seventh floor of the building.
The fire was placed at first alarm at 6:53 p.m., and was then raised to the second alarm at 7:02 p.m.
Fire fighters managed to place the fire under control at 8:05 p.m.
Meanwhile, Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiango has assured that all Comelec personnel and duty staff are safe.
“Comelec Security reported all personnel and duty staff are safe and all accounted for,” said Laudiangco in a viber message to reporters.
“BFP is on top of the situation and the fire is under control. We’ll report as soon as we’re on site and able to assist in the assessment,” he added.
Laudiangco said he and Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. will personally go to the area to assess the incident.
/MUF
