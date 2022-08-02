CTMS prepares traffic plan for IronMan event

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—At least 126 traffic enforcers from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) in Lapu-Lapu City will be deployed during the IronMan 70.3 Philippines on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Mario Napuli, head of CTMS, said that these traffic enforcers, including towing personnel, will be assigned along the route of the IronMan triathlon event in Barangays Mactan, Maribago, Agus, and Marigondon.

During the event, CTMS will implement road closure from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Napuli, however, said that they have already identified designated loading and unloading areas for passengers that would be affected during the event.

Among the designated loading and unloading areas for public utility vehicles were in BigFoot in Barangay Mactan and near the Marigondon National High School in Barangay Marigondon.

They also designated a loading and unloading area in the old Marigondon Public Market, near the boundary of Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town, to accommodate commuters going to Cordova, Barangay Babag, and Calawisan.

“Naa sad ta’y alternative route para sa mga taga Mactan sa Casanta lapos sa Isuya,” Napuli said.

Napuli added that they will also allow vehicles to cross the road on crossing areas while athletes are still approaching.

“Pero kung duol na sila, dili gyud ta mosugot nga mo-cross sila, hilabi na mga tawo kay paspas baya kaayo na sila mopadagan sa ilang bisikleta,” he added.

From Lapu-Lapu City, triathletes will pass Cordova, cross the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), then go straight to Cebu City.

On Saturday, CTMS will also close half of the road in Barangay Mactan, particularly in Mactan Newtown to Liberty Shrine, for the IronKids 2022.

The road closure will be from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

