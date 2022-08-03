DOTr promises to start Cebu BRT Package 1 within first 100 days of PBBM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to award the contract for package 1 of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project within the first 100 days of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in office.

According to a statement from the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), the DOTR is currently reviewing the offers of three contractors who prequalified for package 1 of the Cebu BRT.

Package 1 covers the establishment of dedicated lanes from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Capitol. It has a budget of P1.04 billion which NEDA approved in 2017.

Engr. Roberto “Bu” Varquez, BRT focal person for Cebu City, said in the same statement that they are still waiting for the report from the Special Bids and Awards Committee of the DOTr on the outcome of the bidding.

DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista, he said, already stated that he wants the project to be awarded to a contractor within the President’s first 100 days in office.

To recall, the DOTr announced the bidding of Package 1 in May of this year.

Five bidders submitted their proposals, but two were declared unqualified based on the documents which they presented.

Meanwhile, Varquez said, a Notice to Proceed will soon be issued to the winning bidder of the project and civil works will immediately be implemented in the Package 1 route.

Civil works include the construction of four bus terminals located at Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University, Fuente Osmeña, and Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Around 200 trees from the central island of the Package 1 corridor have already been earth-balled by the Cebu BRT Project Implementation Unit (PIU). These trees have been moved to Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area, which is owned by the city.

The same statement mentioned that the Cebu BRT PIU has also started preparatory activities for the project’s package 2 that will involve the SRP to South Bus Terminal and the IT Park to Capitol routes.

The Cebu City PIO also quoted Engr. Roteza Cantillas of the Cebu BRT PIU saying that public consultations with informally settled families (ISF) and owners of businesses and properties that will be affected by the package 2 of the project have already started.

“Based on data from the NHA, there are 57 families that will be affected. Naka-conduct na mi’g meetings and public consultations nila,” Cantillas said.

The affected ISFs will be relocated to a mid-rise building (MRB), which will be constructed by the National Housing Authority (NHA). They have also identified an area in Barangay Tejero as a proposed site for the MRB.

Moreover, the city government is also set to form a lot acquisition committee to continue negotiations on the property valuation for owners of businesses and properties within the City roads.

