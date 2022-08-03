Fund-raising race set on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A fund-raising non-competitive running event dubbed “Race For Our Heroes” will be held at the Mactan Newtown on Friday, August 5, 2022, just days before the Cebu IronMan 70.3 Philippines.

Over a thousand runners are expected to answer the starting gun in the running event which features a 1-kilometer and 3 km distance.

The race aims to raise funds for the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The organizer, Theresa Mae Conson of Smarties Apparel, told CDN Digital that they’ve already raised over P50,000 from their previous sporting events.

The funds will be turned over to the beneficiary, the family of Petty Officer 3 Jose Audrey Bañares of the Philippine Navy, who was killed in action during the Zamboanga Siege in 2013.

The turnover will take place on August 7.

The starting and finish area is located near the Mactan Shrine with the 1k distance traversing the Mactan Newtown premises. The 3k distance will follow the same route but will proceed further inside the Mactan Newtown premises near its beachfront area.

According to Conson, some of the participants of the fund-raising race are participants of the IronMan 70.3 Philippines, including the AFP Triathlon Team, and personnel from the AFP, Philippine Navy, and the Philippine Air Force.

