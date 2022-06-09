IronMan PH reveals race route; bike course to include iconic CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The excitement continues to build up for the return of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines after the event’s official website revealed the race course for the race slated August 7, 2022 in Cebu.

The website showed that the new 90-kilometer bike course will now include Cebu’s newest icon, the 8.9-kilometer Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) connecting the town of Cordova in Mactan Island to mainland Cebu.

The inclusion of the CCLEX in the route is expected to be both exciting and a challenge for triathletes.

Passing through the bridge will give participants a beautiful view of Metro Cebu but it will also be an added challenge for triathletes since they will be ascending to the bridge which has an elevation of 476 feet.

Nonetheless, the return of the triathlon event is expected be a welcome development for triathletes and sports fans as it marks a comeback from a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before this route change, the bike route used to pass through the Marcelo Fernan Bridge with participants passing through the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Talisay. The Marcelo Fernan Bridge has been one of the highlights of the race since 2012.

According to the race’s official website, the new 90km bike route will have three loops. The course takes a right at Lucas Jumao-as Street, then to Sergio Baguio Street, Cogon road, and exit to Babang road.

The triathletes then head to the CCLEX. They will exit the bridge in Cebu City and make the first turn around the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at KM 24.

The triathletes then head back to CCLEX, head to the second turn around at KM 34, and head back to the CSCR for the second loop, making the third turn around at KM 45, and head back to the CCLEX for the next turn around at KM 55.

The triathletes need to head to the CSCR in the final loop and turn around at KM 66. After that, they need to return to the CCLEX and exit at KM 77, heading back to Mactan Newtown to complete the bike course.

Meanwhile, the 1.9k swim course has a single clockwise loop that starts and ends at the Mactan Newtown Beach.

The 21km run course starts at the Mactan Newtown and will use the same course as before, taking triathletes to the tip of the Amisa Private Residences in Barangay Punta Engaño.

The event’s website also showed that Megaworld’s Newtown Boulevard will be the finish area while Mactan Newtown will serve as the transition area. However, there is no official announcement yet from Sunrise Events regarding this matter.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Crossing the iconic CCLEX highlights return of IRONMAN 70.3 race in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy