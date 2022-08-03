CCTO bares schedule, routes for OVP free ride

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) bared on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the routes and schedule for the free ride program launched by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on selected routes in the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu Lapu.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the CCTO said the buses intended for the free ride program will ply within Cebu City every Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m to 9 a.m and from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

The designated pick-up point will be at the SM Seaside.

From SM Seaside, the bus will ply along N. Bacalso Ave., then left turn to Osmeña Boulevard going to Fuente Osmeña and will follow the routes below:

Escario Street-Gorordo Avenue-J.Y Square Mall in Barangay Lahug- Salinas Drive- J.Luna going – SM City Cebu- S. Osmeña-viaduct-SM Seaside and vice versa.

The free ride program was launched in Mandaue City last Monday, August 1, with 50-seater bus units deployed in the tri-cities. /rcg

READ:

Bus from OVP offers free rides to Mandaue commuters starting August 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy