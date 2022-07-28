Bus from OVP offers free rides to Mandaue commuters starting August 1

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A bus from the Office of the Vice President will soon ply the streets of Mandaue City.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that there would be a launching of the free ride program of the Office of Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Mandaue City.

During the launch, one 50-seater bus unit would be deployed in the city, but there would be additional buses later on, said Jumao-as.

The bus will ply the routes Jagobiao, Maguikay, Mandaue Public Cemetery, A. Del Rosario St., Mandaue City Public Market, S.B. Cabahug St., and A. C. Cortes Avenue.

The bus will start to ply the routes from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Mondays to Tuesdays.

“Para lang sa daghan tawo mag-inilugay sa sakay, rush hours. (Makatabang sad ni) kay kuwang pa ta og utility bus,” said Jumao-as.

(This is for those passengers who struggle to get a ride during rush hours. (This can help them) because we still lack utility buses.)

Jumao-as said though that the bus would only be plying in the city during those times because it would also ply in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Cebu for the remaining days of the week.

Mayors of the tri-cities together with the heads of the traffic division, Public Information Office personnel, among others, would be expected to ride the buses during the launching, said Jumao-as.

