Rama remains asymptomatic, ends home quarantine on Friday
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will end his mandatory quarantine on Friday, August 5, 2022, according to Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the City’s consultant on health.
Rama started his home quarantine on Sunday after a series of COVID-19 tests he did prior to his travel in Manila this week yielded positive results.
The city information office announced that the mayor tested positive of COVID-19, but was asymptomatic during a press conference on Tuesday, August 2.
In a text message to CDN Digital on Thursday, August 4, Loreche said the Mayor had remained asymptomatic.
She also said there would be no need to conduct retesting for the mayor, for repeat testing was not part of the criteria for release from quarantine.
“It’s not shortened. In our guidelines for the general population-asymptomatic, fully vaccinated, that is seven days (isolation),” she said.
“He had his test Sunday so that should clear him Friday night or Saturday morning,” she said.
/dbs
