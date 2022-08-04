Chan to Oponganons: Report establishments selling overpriced goods, food to tourists

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is appealing to Oponganons to report establishments that take advantage of local and foreign tourists by selling overpriced food or items.

Chan made this statement after the incident on Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol, where tourists paid P26,000 for the food that they had eaten there.

The incident went viral on social media, which prompted the Bohol Provincial government and the Department of Tourism (DOT) to investigate the matter.

“Kung kamo adunay mabantayan nga nagpalabi og overpricing sa ilang mga tinda, ma-local o foreign tourists man, ayaw mo pagpanuko sa pagreport sa akong opisina kay andam ra ang atong business licensing team nga mo-atiman kanila,” Chan said.

(If you notice some establishments or vendors selling overpriced goods, to local or foreign tourists, do not hesitate to report this to my office because our business licensing team is ready to take care of them.)

Chan said he believed that the incident in Bohol could also affect the city, especially since some tourists that would visit the city would also want to travel to Bohol.

“Hilabi na nga naay ubang turista nga moagi sa atong airport dinhi sa Lapu-Lapu City ug mag-fastcraft na lang paingon sa Bohol. Buot pasabot, usa sab ta sa maapektohan sa kondisyon sa ilang turismo didto,” he added.

(Especially that there are tourists who would pass in our airport here in Lapu-Lapu City and they would take a fastcraft to Bohol. This means that we are one of those affected by the condition of their tourism there.)

Chan, however, lauded DOT Secretary Christina Frasco for immediately taking some action on the incident.

Currently, the local government in Panglao has already decided to limit tourism activities on Virgin Island to sightseeing only following the alleged overcharge of as much as P26,000 for food sold there.

