Lapu Council approves Ahong’s SB worth P252M

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council approved on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Supplemental Budget No. 1 worth P252 million during its regular session.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, the chairman of the Committee on Finance, told CDN Digital that SB no. 1 was proposed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

She said that part of the budget was allocated for the repair of facilities damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

“Naa tay P50 million for Hoops Dome, unya P50 million for mini Hoops Dome sa isla (sa Olango), unya mini city hall P1.5 million,” Cuizon said.

They will also allocate a budget for the rehabilitation of street lights that were destroyed by the typhoon.

Aside from this, Cuizon said that they have also allocated a budget for the improvement of the Senior Citizens Park and for the construction of a perimeter fence at the Barangay Pajo Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) Terminal.

“Daghan pa siya, for example sa mga offices sir, naa pod siya para sa mga nangaguba nga furniture fixtures, IT equipments, daghan paman gud siya,” she added. /rcg

