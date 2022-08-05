Gov Gwen says defending Carmelite nuns of Cebu not political

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia clarified that her earlier statement publicly defending the Carmelite nuns of Cebu on the issue involving a scene in the movie “Maid in Malacañang” is not political.

The governor added that she is not inclined to suggest that the people of Cebu boycott the film.

“There are some who muddle the issue now saying that it is a political thing, that this is between the pinks and the reds, and this is between the Cory-ista and the BBM. I said that has nothing to do with it. This is neither anti-Cory or pro-Marcos or pro-Cory and anti-BBM. That is not the point here,” she said during a press conference on Friday, August 5, 2022.

“It’s your choice. If you want to watch it, watch it…But let us respect those who will not want to…It’s your choice. I trust the Cebuanos enough that they have the proper frame of mind and sense of responsibility to know what is best for them. But when the Carmelites feel that they have been unfairly represented, then I would have to stand with them,” the governor added.

Garcia, on Friday, expounded on her earlier statement of support to the Carmelite nuns of Cebu who were depicted maliciously in a controversial scene from the movie “Maid in Malacañang.”

The governor, earlier stated on her social media account that “I stand with the Carmelite nuns of Cebu. And I condemn any malicious attempt to malign them.”

