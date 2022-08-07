Imee Marcos: PBBM still undecided on calls to postpone barangay, SK polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to study proposals to move the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections scheduled on December 5 to another date.

Senator Imee Marcos said the President is yet to decide on the matter.

“What I know is that he is studying the options of December (2022) or March (2023) because there are several lobbies suggesting that we do it right away, and there are others who, on the other hand, say that we need a little breathing space. So, wala pang decision, ang alam ko,” she said in an interview during her Cebu visit on Saturday, August 6.

The Senator is also the head of the senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation.