LTO to LGUs: Suspend implementation of ‘no contact apprehension policy’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has asked local government units (LGUs) in the country to suspend the implementation of the “no contact apprehension” policy.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 9, LTO chief and Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III said LGUs have to review this policy.

Guadiz also urged local officials to meet with LTO officials to discuss the regulation that is also referred to as the NCAP and resolve complaints coming from public utility vehicle (PUV) operators who are required to pay the fines for traffic offenses committed by their drivers.

“Sa ilalim ng batas, ang nagbabayad ng multa ay ang registered owner ng sasakyan, on the presumption na ang rehistradong may-ari ng sasakyan ang nagmamaneho and by command responsibility, ‘yung may-ari ng sasakyan talaga ang dapat na magbayad kung may violation,” Guadiz said.

“Pero, ito po ay pinag-aaralan namin ngayon. Tila po may kakulangan sa policy na maaaring kailangang repasuhin upang ang mismong drayber o nagmamaneho ng sasakyan ang dapat na managot sa paglabag. We will look into ways na ang dapat managot ay ang drayber,” he added.

In Metro Cebu, Mandaue City was the first locality to test the NCAP.

READ: Mandaue City adopts ‘No Contact Apprehension’ program

Moreover, Guadiz also wants to study and find out what will happen if a violation is committed by a driver who is using a vehicle that was sold to another individual but the transfer of ownership was not yet registered with the LTO.

“There are instances po na ‘yung sasakyan ay nailipat na sa ibang pangalan pero dahil hindi ito nailagda sa LTO, ang sinisingil pa po nila ay ‘yung dating may-ari ng sasakyan. We would like to revisit this po,” he said.

Guadiz said that while the NCAP’s goal is admirable, it should first be adjusted to ensure a more successful execution.

RELATED STORIES:

Minglanilla’s new command center uses facial, plate recognition cameras

CCTO Management Board top official wants gradual implementation of contactless apprehension

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy