Mandaue City adopts ‘No Contact Apprehension’ program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Be careful when driving on Mandaue City Streets and make sure that you follow traffic rules and regulations.

Traffic offenses that you commit can now be seen with the recent installation of cameras that will be used for the implementation of the city’s “No Contact Apprehension” program.

“Nakigpartner ang dakbayan sa Mandaue sa usa ka pribado nga kompanya para sa usa ka Proof of Concept (POC) para matestingan sa kadalanan sa Mandaue ang paghimo sa NO CONTACT APPREHENSION PROGRAM,” read an advisory posted by the City Public Information Office.

(Mandaue City government has partnered with a private company for a ‘Proof of Concept’ so that the ‘No Contact Apprehension program’ will be tested in the streets of Mandaue.)

The PIO said that Mandaue City would be the first locality in Metro Cebu to adopt this program.

To officially start its implementation, cameras have already been installed in major intersections in the city like the corner of A.C. Cortes Avenue and D.M. Cortes Street near the old pocherohan and at the intersection of A. del Rosario Street.

“Pinaagi niini, ang mga camera na ug ubang mga gadget ang morecord sa violation sa motorista ug iforward ngadto sa Motor Vehicle Registration Alert System sa Land Transportation Office (LTO),” the PIO said.

(Through this, the cameras and other gadgets will be the ones to record the violation of the motorist and forward this to the Motor Registration Alert System of the Land Transportation Office.)

A Notice of Violence will then be sent to the registered address of the erring motorist so that penalties that correspond to the traffic violations can be paid.

“Kung dili isettle sa motorista ang penalty, magpabilin kini sa record ngadto sa LTO ug makita inig renew sa rehistro,” the PIO advisory read.

(If the motorist will not settle the penalty, then the record will stay in the LTO and this will be seen in the renewal of registration.)

The program’s implementation here is expected to instill discipline among drivers and translate to a drop in the number of abusive drivers especially those passing through the city.

According to Edwin Jumao-as, officer in charge of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, in a recent interview, said there were still a lot of drivers passing through Mandaue City who were neglecting the city’s traffic rules.

In fact, in October, Jumao-as said they collected a total of P3.9 million for traffic violations, the highest collected this year.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue traffic personnel reminded to be patient and courteous

TEAM warns PUJ drivers: Don’t overload passengers

TEAM to propose establishment of pay parking zones

New traffic lights launched in Cebu City

No Contact Apprehension Program, inilunsad sa Quezon City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy