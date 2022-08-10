Puerto Princesa contingent here to observe how Ironman race was done

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron and some city officials came to Cebu to observe and take note of how Cebu’s various local government units (LGU) supervised the successful Megaworld Cebu Ironman 70.3 Philippines last Sunday in Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

The race featured 1,928 triathletes from over 40 countries. It was organized mainly by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) with the collaboration of Lapu-Lapu City, Municipality of Cordova, and Cebu City.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Bayron said that hosting the Ironman 70.3 in Puerto Princesa will be extra challenging for them not only because it’s their first time to host the race, but also because they’re the only LGU to host it unlike in Cebu.

Puerto Princesa will host the fourth Ironman 70.3 race in the Philippines, joining Cebu, Davao, and Subic.

The race date in Puerto Princesa is on November 13, 2022. It has already drawn 987 triathletes as of this posting, closing in on its target of 1,200 participants.

“So, meron kaming contingent dito, we’re almost 15 people who came here. Mga nasa government yung mga kasama ko kasi kami yung mag hohost ng Ironman 70.3 Philippines,” said Bayron.

“We’re preparing everything. We came here to observe how this is being hosted, to plan, manage, and organize, so pagdating sa amin, walang problema.”

Puerto Princesa is touted as an exciting venue for the race as it takes triathletes to scenic locations throughout the city which is home to numerous world-class natural attractions.

It is famous worldwide for its subterranean river national park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven New Wonders of Nature.

It’s also popular for its white sand beaches and a preferred jumping point to Palawan’s other tourist destinations.

“We are the lone LGU to host an Ironman 70.3 Philippines unlike dito tig dadalawa or tatlong LGU. Kami isa lang, Puerto Princesa lang. We came from Puerto Princesa to observe and watch the race para masiguro na successful yung race sa amin,” added Bayron.

Cebu’s brand of Ironman treats triathletes with its warm hospitality, festive atmosphere, delicious local food, and scenic routes.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa, according to Bayron has its own natural beauty which will surely captivate triathletes that will race there.

“Ang nature doon ang pinagmamalaki namin, and it is naturally beautiful. You will see a lot of beautiful places. Puerto Princesa is in the middle of the best Island in the world, Palawan,” said Bayron.

For her part, SEI general manager and Ironman Philippines president Princess Galura, further expounded the main intention of Bayron’s delegation during the race last weekend.

“A full delegation of officials from Puerto Princesa was here to observe and just to see how Mactan does it. From the tourism side, the logistics side, cheerers side. Idol na idol kayo ng mga ibang LGU,” she explained.

Before the Puerto Princesa race, Davao del Norte will host on September 4 the Penong’s 5150 Triathlon in Tagum City. It will be followed by the Blackarrow 5150 Triathlon in Subic Bay, Zambales on October 23, 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Unvaccinated triathletes will be barred from 70.3 Ironman race in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy