DepEd Mandaue exec: 63,000 kids already enrolled

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some 63,000 students have already enrolled in the different elementary and secondary schools here for the incoming school year.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, superintendent of the Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd Mandaue City), said that they expected the enrollees to reach 70,000 to 80,000 by the end or even beyond the enrollment period on August 22.

The number of students enrolled in Mandaue last school year was around 70,000.

Mandaue City recorded a bit higher number of enrollees in the last two years because some of the private schools had closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 67,000 enrollees were recorded in the 2020-2021 school year and around 70,000 to 72,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, said Bongo.

Bongo said that even though private schools had already opened, some parents might choose to enroll their children at public schools because of the effect of the pandemic.

“Kay ang uban na affected baya sa pandemic ug unya dili pa ka afford og paenroll sa ila’ng mga anak sa private schools. Nagexpect gyud mi nga modaghan gyud ni ang enrollment,” said Bongo.

(Because others have been affected by the pandemic and then they cannot afford to enroll their child in the private schools. We are expecting that many will be enrolled during the enrollment.)

Bongo said that COVID-19 vaccination is not required for students, however, it would be better if parents would have their kids vaccinated because their children would be expected to mingle with friends in a face-to-face classes setup.

About 97 percent of the division’s teachers have already been vaccinated against the virus.

