PSL 21-U hoop to end elims in Compostela

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg will hold its fourth and final week of eliminations at the Compostela Sports Complex in northern Cebu from August 16 to August 20, 2022.

The league’s third week officially wrapped up last Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Cordova Sports Complex.

This time, they go back to Cebu’s northern part to treat Compostela’s basketball fans with top-notch hard-court action.

The league spent its second week at the Don Celestino Martinez Cultural and Sports Center in Bogo City, north Cebu.

The games on August 16 will have current leader the Compostela Sarok Weavers taking on No. 9 Lapu-Lapu City Pantum at 2:00 PM.

The Sarok Weavers have a 6-1 (win-loss) record to share the lead with the Davao Occidental Dreamers. Their previous game was against the SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers last August 6, where they won, 74-67.

Lapu-Lapu City is still struggling with a 2-5 (win-loss) slate. Their last game was against the San Fernando Buffalos last August 5, where they lost, 77-98.

In the second game, the Buffalos take on the City of Bogo Bogoys at 4:00 PM. The Buffalos are currently in sixth place with a 3-4 (win-loss) record, while the Bogoys are on the brink of elimination as they are still winless in seven ougtings.

On August 17, the Bukidnon Cowboys will square off with Asturias Corn Ranchers in the first game at 2:00 PM, followed by Sherilin Unisol-Mandaue against OCCCI Ormoc Sheer Masters at 4:00 PM.

The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 3 with a 5-1 (win-loss) record, while Asturias sports a 2-4 (win-loss) slate good for the No. 7 spot.

Mandaue is at No. 5 with a 4-3 (win-loss) card, while Ormoc has a 2-5 (win-loss) record for the No. 8 spot.

August 18’s games will have the Kingfishers versus the Corn Ranchers at 2:00 PM followed by the Cowboys and the Dreamers’ showdown at 4:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Bogoys and the Sheer Masters play first on August 19 at 2:00 PM, followed by the Sarok Weavers vs Buffalos at 4:00 PM.

There will be three games on the final day, August 20, featuring the Corn Ranchers vs the Pantums at 1:00 PM; Mandaue against the Cowboys at 3:00 PM, and the Dreamers against the Kingfishers at 5:00 PM. /rcg

ALSO READ:

PSL 21-U: Bukidnon stuns Consolacion in OT

Vanguards nip Cowboys, set finals date with Sarok Weavers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up