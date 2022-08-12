Cebuano weightlifters bag 4 golds in Tagbilaran nat’l championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano weightlifters flexed their winning form in the ongoing 2022 National Weightlifting Championships in Tagbilaran City, Bohol after hauling four gold medals.

Headed by Olympian Elreen Ann Ando, Cebu’s bets bagged four gold medals in the five-day national championships which featured the country’s finest weightlifters including the Philippines’ only Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Joining Ando in winning the gold medal were Fernando Agad, John Dominic Bohol, and John Febuar Ceniza, said their head coach Ramon Solis of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) Visayas.

Ando dominated the 63-kilogram women’s division by lifting a total of 215 kilograms. She lifted 120kg in the clean and jerk and cleared 95kg in snatch. Ando tried to lift 125kg twice but failed.

Nonetheless, Ando who bagged the silver medal in the same division in last May’s 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam topped the competition with Margaret Colonia and Jane Linette Hipolito earning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Colonia of Zamboanga City finished with 191kg from her 107kg clean and jerk, and an 84kg snatch to yield a silver medal. She also earned a silver medal in the 31st SEA Games in the women’s 59kg division.

Hipolito settled for bronze after lifting a total of 175kg from her 100kg clean and jerk, and 75kg snatch.

Meanwhile, Ando’s teammate, Agad ruled the men’s 55kg division. He finished with an impressive lift of 252kg. He cleared 114kg in snatch, and went on lifting 138kg in the clean and jerk.

Arvin Macawili settled for silver medal with his 197kg total lift, while Shan Andre Adoptante bagged the bronze medal by lifting 179kgs.

Bohol topped the men’s 55kg group B after lifting a total of 215kg from his 125kg clean and jerk, and 93kg snatch.

Mango Prince David Tarro settled for the silver medal from his 211kg total lift (117kg clean and jerk, 95kg snatch). Alberto Bacaro Jr. grabbed the bronze medal with his 160kg total lift (95kg clean and jerk, 65kg snatch).

Lastly, Ceniza handed Cebu’s fourth gold medal by topping the men’s 61kg division. However, Solis wasn’t able to provide the complete results in Ceniza’s division as of this writing.

Diaz rules

On the other hand, the newly-wed Diaz dominated the women’s 55kg by lifting a total of 208kg. She had 120kg in the clean and jerk, and 88kg in snatch.

Elien Rose Perez (168kg), and Giselle Ann Bueta (157kg) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

The other winning weightlifters in the national championships were Maria Vanessa Karaan (163kg total) in the 53kg women’s division and Lovely Inan (176kg total) in the women’s 49kg division.

