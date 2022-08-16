Bongbong Marcos discusses sugar supply with food manufacturers

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with members of the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc. in Malacañang on Monday, August 15, 2022, to tackle concerns over the sugar supply in the country.

“We want the smooth operations of businesses and maintain job security for our countrymen in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. That’s why we want to set a clear system in relation to increasing the supply of sugar,” Marcos said in Filipino in a Facebook post.

On Sunday, Marcos said the Philippines might import sugar around October should the supply be depleted. He stressed, however, that the amount would be smaller than the proposed 300,000 metric tons of sugar that he had earlier rejected.

Specifically, he rejected Sugar Order No. 4 of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, which supposedly authorized the importation.

The order, which was uploaded on the SRA website, showed then-Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian signing on behalf of Marcos.

Hours later, the Palace denied having anything to do with the document, saying Marcos rejected the proposal to import more sugar.

Sebastian apologized and resigned as the investigation over the case continues.

READ MORE:

PH may import sugar around October if supply runs out

Zubiri: Sugar importation kickback may reach up to P600 million

House starts inquiry into sugar import mess

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up