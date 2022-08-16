Can’t control ‘ukay-ukay’ imports? Tulfo proposes legalizing it for taxes

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, proposed that “ukay-ukay,” or imported second-hand garments, should be legalized instead of banned so that government could derive income from such imports.

Tulfo made the proposal as he noted the failure of the Bureau of Customs to control the influx of ukay-ukay imports, which are now being sold in many parts of the country, and even online.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 4653, the commercial importation of used clothing and rags is prohibited to ensure public health and the nation’s dignity, thus, most of those that have reached the country were likely smuggled in and untaxed.

“Siguro, since hindi po kayang control-in ng Bureau of Customs ‘yung pagpasok ng ukay-ukay, siguro we have to come up with a system na, I don’t know, legalize ukay-ukay,” Tulfo said during the Senate committee on ways and means hearing.

“Kung hindi niyo na po kaya talagang pigilan, kausapin niyo po siguro ‘yung mga mambabatas na para baguhin ‘yung batas natin, ‘yung policy to make the ukay-ukay legal na pwede na pong pumasok ng bansa at magbayad po ng tamang buwis,” he added.

