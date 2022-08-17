Consolacion, San Fernando rout foes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Consolacion Sarok Weavers and the San Fernando Buffalos scored impressive wins in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg on Tuesday evening at the Compostela Sports Complex in Compostela, Cebu.

The Sarok Weavers grabbed the solo lead in the team standings after beating down the Lapu-Lapu City Pantum, 86-64.

Consolacion now has a 7-1 (win-loss) record with just one game left before entering the playoffs.

The Pantums are currently ranked No. 7 in the standings with a 2-6 slate.

Dave Paulo, a former player of the disbanded ARQ Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs in the PSL Aspirant’s Division Cup in Zamboanga del Norte last April led the Sarok Weavers with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Rovello Robles chipped in 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the San Fernando Buffalos climbed to No. 3 after crushing the Bogo City Bogoys, 94-63, in the other game.

San Fernando now has a 4-4 (win-loss) record, while Bogo City remained at the bottom of the team standings with still no wins in eight games.

Jhon Lyster Mamalia led San Fernando with 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist while Wenraye Enad added 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Bogo City’s Romyr Kirt Gonzaga had 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists on a losing cause.

Trailing Consolacion in the team standings are the Davao Occidental Dreamers, who have a 6-1 record.

