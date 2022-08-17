ARQ Boxing Stable looking to toughen up fighters for possible world title fights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — True to its desire to produce world-class boxers, the ARQ Boxing Stable is eyeing to give its prospects a more difficult challenge in their next bouts.

The fast-rising Cebu-based boxing stable recently staged the “Engkwentro 6” fight card at the Bonifacio Bacaltos Sports and Cultural Centrum in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

The fight card showcased ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner warriors April Jay “Astroboy” Abne and John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas, who put on superb performances in their respective bouts.

The 23-year-old Abne of Manticao, Misamis Oriental, the reigning Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight champion, scored a unanimous decision victory against the more experienced Christian Bacolod in the main event.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, stopped Ruben Dadivas via an eighth-round technical knockout (TKO) in the co-main event.

According to ARQ Boxing Stable and ARQ Sports’ trusted strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, they are looking for more challenging fights so both boxers will be ready to fight world-ranked fighters.

“For both fighters, we will get them more fights that will challenge them and get them ready to fight world-ranked fighters,” said Potot.

Despite their plans, Potot also recognized his boxers’ flaws which need further improvement, if they want to fight bigger names in the future.

Abne holds a record of 10 wins with five knockouts and one defeat. while Gabunilas has an 8-1 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

“Abne had more clean shots, but his power wasn’t enough to knock out Bacolod during their fight. As the strength and conditioning coach, we must focus on improving his punching power. Make his counter punches lethal blows against his opponents,” said Potot.

“For Gabunilas, he was tactical and selective with his punches during his fight. Unlike his previous fights with Sueño and Azarcon, he showcased defense and improved his punching accuracy against Dadivas. We talked to him after the fight to continue improving his defense and his offense also. Maybe he needs more combinations also. ”

Potot also revealed that they’re already looking for possible opponents for Abne and Gabunilas.

Aside from Gabunilas and Abne, ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ramel Macado Jr. and Bryan James Wild are the other prospects they’re looking to step up. /rcg

ALSO READ:

ARQ Boxing boxers’ ‘Engkwentro’ winners vow to train harder for next fights

Gabunilas, Suganob are GAB’s ‘Boxers of the Month’