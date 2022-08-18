Improved visibility for passengers bill of rights pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bill seeking to improve the quality of passenger experience in air and sea travel is being lobbied before Congress.

Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia has filed a proposal, titled Informed Passenger Act, that seeks the mandatory posting of Passengers’ Bill of Rights in conspicuous areas that can be easily viewed and read.

Garcia lodged the bill on Tuesday, August 16.

“As ‘dreaded scenes’ like very long lines in air and seaports, delayed and canceled flights, passengers being bumped off, and delayed or lost baggage return together with passenger travel, current measures to ensure travelers’ rights need to step up,” portions of a press statement from Garcia read.

Such areas included ticket offices, check-in counters, departure waiting lounges, boarding gates, and baggage claim areas.

Should it be made into law, airline companies and concerned government agencies will also be directed to put readable versions of the Passengers’ Bill of Rights on online platforms.

“It also tasks the Department of Transportation to conduct a regular nationwide information campaign through all forms of media, including social media about passengers’ bill of rights,” the statement added.

Currently, a passenger can view a summary of his rights on the official websites of the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) and DOTr, and to some extent prior to and after purchasing tickets for sea and air travel.

Garcia’s proposal also included a penalty ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, and that general managers of publicly operated airports and seaports should be held liable for any lapses.

The lawmaker’s bill came at a time when air and sea travel is seeing a rebound, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic halted all non-essential trips.

