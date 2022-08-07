PSL 21-U tourney: Consolacion edges CDO, shares top spot with Davao Occidental

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Consolacion Sarok Weavers edged the SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers, 74-67, to bounce back strong from their Friday night loss against the Bukidnon Cowboys in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg at the Cordova Sports Complex.

On Friday evening, August 5, 2022, Consolacion suffered its lone defeat in seven games in the hands of Bukidnon, 58-61, but last night, they made sure to prevent it from happening again.

Team captain John Paolo Dalumpines led the Sarok Weavers with his stellar 22-point performance. He displayed his marksmanship by nailing 5-of-9 of his three-pointers. He coupled it with five assists and four rebounds.

Dave Paulo added 10 points with five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Dalumpines and Paulo’s impressive outing came timely after their big men Matthew Flores and Rovello Robles had a rough outing.

Flores scored nine points with nine rebounds and five assists, slightly off compared to his Friday night double-double performance of 18 markers and 12 boards. Robles only scored one point along with five rebounds.

Paul Danielle Redondo led Cagayan de Oro with 18 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists. He ended up being the double-digit scorer for Cagayan de Oro.

The Kingfishers had a good start after leading the game by five, 21-16, mid in the second period. However, Consolacion managed to turn things around in the first half by grabbing a seven-point cushion, 36-29.

The Sarok Weavers then entered the final period with an eight point lead, 53-45. In the final period, Consolacion built a comfortable 10-point lead, 70-60. They maintained their significant lead until the final buzzer.

The defeat extended Cagayan de Oro’s losing streak to three. They have a 2-3 (win-loss) record, while Consolacion improved to a 6-1 (win-loss) slate to tie with the Davao Occidental Dreamers on the top of the team standings.

Davao Occidental 77, Ormoc 58

In the first game, the Dreamers clobbered the OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters, 77-58. Limuel Tampus led the Dreamers with his nine-point outing with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block.

Four players from Davao scored eight points. These are Rey Mark Narbasa, Kyle Jamora, Jude Bagay, and Marvin Samonte.

Ormoc’s Dean Barrera and Kobe Christian Pore Palencia each scored 13 points in their losing effort.

The Sheermasters dropped to a 1-4 (win-loss) slate as the elimination round nears its completion.

/dcb

