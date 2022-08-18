Cebu City Council asks police to expedite resolution of Jerome Estan case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council, through a resolution, condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the “senseless” killing of Jerome Estan and asked the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to expedite the resolution of his case.

The Council, after passing the resolution that Councilor Rey Gealon authored, also urged the CCPO to beef up security measures to assure peace and order especially since schools are now opening their limited face-to-face classes.

Jerome Rivera Estan, 16, a Grade-10 scholar and a resident of Barangay Pahina Central was killed in Barangay Bulacao last August 6, 2022, by suspected robbers. Based on the initial police investigation, Estan fought back when his assailants tried to grab his cellphone.

He was stabbed twice in the chest which resulted in his death.

Read: Scholar, 16, robbed, killed in Cebu City on his father’s birthday

“The senseless killing of Jerome Estan with a promising future, being a scholar, and involving one suspect who is also a minor is shocking news to all law-abiding citizens and peace-loving Cebuanos,” Gealon said.

Gealon said every local government unit should ensure and support the preservation of the comfort, safety, and convenience of its constituents. /rcg

