Experience city life like no other at Primeway Suites

The best thing about traveling is getting to know the place you’re visiting and what better way to experience what your destination has to offer than staying right in the heart of it.

Here in one of the bustling cities of the Philippines, Cebu City, a new hotel sits in the center of it all — Primeway Suites Cebu.

Offering convenience, comfort, and safety, Primeway Suites Cebu is the city’s newest accommodation allowing you to get the best of the city with no hassle.

Your comfort is a priority

Whether you’re in Cebu for business or leisure, Primeway Suites Cebu has more than 50 spacious and exquisite rooms equipped with amenities and essentials to make your stay comfortable.

The hotel’s suites come with a mini kitchen and their Family Suites have a dining table for families to enjoy a meal. The hotel’s Family Suite even has a bathroom designed in a way that four people can use them at once.

















Book Direct to Primeway Suites Cebu’s website www.primewaysuitescebu.com and avail 40% OFF on all Room Types for the whole month of September using the PROMO CODE: PRIME .

Superior Room PHP 3500.00 less 40% PHP 2100.00

Premium Deluxe PHP 4000.00 less 40% PHP 2400.00

Executive Suite PHP 4800.00 less 40% PHP 2880.00

Family Suite PHP 5700.00 less 40% PHP 3420.00

Convenience and ease within reach

Set atop Primeway Plaza, which houses Starbucks, Yellowcab Pizza and other dining establishments, a salon, and a laundry shop, Primeway Suites Cebu is just a stone’s throw away from the vibrant Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Everything is within easy reach with a grocery and department store, pharmacy, and hospital as well as public transport less than two minutes away by foot.

Primeway Suites Cebu also has all the modern essentials covered, making your vacation or workation a memorable trip.

The brand new hotel offers free and fast wifi, easy access to public transport, 24-hour security, and covered parking.

You will also have easy access to cafes as well as restaurants and Cebu’s famous tourist spots. Add to that their warm and accommodating staff and your wonderful stay in the city is already guaranteed the very moment you step into Primeway Suites Cebu.

If you want to learn more about Primeway Suites Cebu and how to book a stay or schedule a visit, call 032 2323 777 or 0917 622 5019. You can also email them at [email protected] and follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram: @primewaysuitescebu.

Read more:

Primeway Suites Cebu opens its doors