Davao Dreamers trip Bukidnon Cowboys, share lead with Sarok Weavers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Davao Occidental Dreamers narrowly escaped the Bukidnon Cowboys, 76-73, on Friday morning, to share the lead with the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory allowed the Dreamers to share the lead with the Consolacion Sarok Weavers with identical 7-1 (win-loss) records.

Both teams have also secured their playoffs spot as only a game remains in the elimination round.

Meanwhile, Bukidnon remained at the No. 3 spot with a 6-2 (win-loss) slate and would likely qualify for the playoffs despite the loss to Davao.

Rainer Maga led the scoring for Davao Occidental with 16 points to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals.

Lawrence Angeles scored 11 points, had 2 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Christian Malano chipped in 10 markers, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Oliver Branz Dela Cruz and Earl Laniton stepped up for Bukidnon after their ace scorer Ivo Salarda had an off-night.

Dela Cruz scored 11 points, while Laniton added 10 markers. Salarda only had 8 points.

It was a close match from start to finish with Bukidnon looking headed for a win as it was leading by eight, 67-59, in the final period.

However, Davao Occidental’s Angeles, Malano, and Bagay combined for a 6-0 run to cut Bukidnon’s lead to two, 65-67, with 4:47 left.

Angeles then scored back-to-back baskets including a three-pointer that put Davao Occidental ahead, 70-67, with 2:41 left. Maga stretched their lead to five by nailing both his free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Salarda made last-ditch efforts at salvaging a win by sinking a jumper and even forced Davao Occidental to commit a crucial turnover with four seconds left after Bagay lost the ball.

Bagay redeemed himself from his error by intercepting a pass that sealed their victory.

ASTURIAS 74, CAGAYAN DE ORO 71

Asturias Corn Ranchers’ AJ Sacayan exploded for 30 points to upset the favored SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers, 74-71, in the first game.

Sacayan paired his 30-point outing with 4 boards, 2 assists, and 2 steals while Den Rick Orgong chipped in 18 markers, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block.

Paul Danielle Redondo spoiled a double-double performance for Cagayan de Oro. He scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds with 1 assist, five steals, and a block.

Asturias earned their third victory in eight games to place seventh in the standings, while Cagayan de Oro remained at the No. 5 with a 4-4 (win-loss) card.

The remaining games of the fourth and final week of eliminations were transferred back to the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero, Cebu City due to the unsafe conditions of Compostela Sports Complex in north Cebu. /rcg

