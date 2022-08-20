Special task force to solve Cebu City's flooding problem created.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the creation of a special task force to address the City’s severe flooding problem.

In his Executive Order (EO) No. 2 series of 2022, issued on Friday, August 19, 2022, Rama tasked the special task force to develop a flood-resilient Cebu City in coordination with various government agencies and other stakeholders.

The special task force is composed of different government offices, such as the Secretary to the Mayor, Office of the City Administrator, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), Office of the City Engineer, Office of the Building Official, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cebu City District Office, DPWH 7, and Local Housing Board, among others.

Rama said these offices shall participate in the formulation and implementation of plans and policies to combat severe flooding; These include the development of sustainable flood control masterplan with defined engineering, environmental, and housing resettlement.

The mayor tasked the special task force to prepare an environmental solutions masterplan which will include the recovery and restoration of natural waterways, identification of green zones and massive greening or tree planting programs, among others.

Moreover, the Secretary to the Mayor, the CPDO, DPWH, and Local Housing Board, among other government agencies, should also jointly formulate a Housing Resettlement Masterplan anchored on the creation of several Medium Rise Buildings.

The EO No. 2 also tackles the formulation of ‘Environmental Education and Ecological Consciousness Solutions’ which may include lectures to students on existing Philippine Environmental Laws , Cebu City ordinances on environment, and the adoption of “Gugma sa Kalikupan” awareness day.

Rama also tapped the private sectors, such as the Cebu Filipino Chamber of Commerce, the academe, non-governmental organizations, and volunteer groups to participate in the implemented programs related to this directive.

/dbs