FACES OF CEBU: Rosenda Villarin, 52, proud farmer and a mother

CEBU, Philippines — One thing most parents have in common is the desire to give their children the best life possible.

That is why Rosenda “Nanay Senda” Villarin, from Naga City, worked hard as a farmer to provide for her children.

Despite difficulties in life, the 52-year-old Nanay Senda made sure to support her children’s education for a chance of a better future.

Nanay Senda and her husband Daniel Villarin, 58, were able to provide for their family’s needs through farming.

The couple has been farming for 33 years. Their hard work over the years definitely paid off when three of their eight children graduated from college.

Their eldest son, Roldan Villarin, completed his degree in architecture in 2020 and was able to get his diploma just this year due to the pandemic. The joy doubled for Nanay Senda when Roldan passed the recent Architecture Licensure Examination.

Chelle Villarin, one of the couple’s daughters, also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) on July 28 this year.

According to Chelle, she was able to finish her studies by selling vegetables with the help of her parents.

Nanay Senda caught netizen’s attention for her heartwarming photo where she is seen holding a bouquet of fresh vegetables during another graduation she attended, this time for her other daughter, Rosemarie Villarin.

Nanay Senda made a bouquet of vegetables since she couldn’t afford to buy a bouquet of flowers for Rosemarie, who graduated last Thursday, August 18. Rosemarie graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

For Nanay Senda, the bouquet of flowers symbolizes farming as their livelihood.

Nanay Senda admits she feels happy that she was able to raise her children well through hard work. She says farming isn’t easy but hard work and determination really pays off.

She is living proof of that.

“Lipay kaayo ko kay nakagraduate akong anak tungod nga farmer ko. Bisa’g utanon akong gihatag niya nga bouquet, proud kaayo ko, ” Nanay Senda said.

