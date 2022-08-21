LTFRB-7 launches 20 modern PUJs in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More Modern Public Utility Jeepneys (MPUJs) will now ply the Liloan to Cebu City route.

On Saturday, August 20, Director Eduardo Montealto of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) led the launch of the new units. He was joined by Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco and a representative from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“The PUV Modernization Program envisions a restructured, modern, well-managed and environmentally sustainable transport sector in which public transport drivers and operators have stable, sufficient, and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely, and comfortably,” Montealto said in an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of LTFRB-7.

Montealto said that of the 20 MPUJs, 15 units will ply from the new public market in Liloan town to the IT Park in Cebu City via the Cebu Business Park. The five other units will serve the new public market to SM City Cebu route via the Cansaga Bridge.

The deployment of the MPUJs is part of the national government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program that seeks to address transport-related problems in the country.

Modernization is also the government’s response to the transportation demand of the future.

The PUVMP, according to an advisory that was posted on the LTFRB website, “is an extensive system reform that will completely transform the public land transportation industry. It features a regulatory reform and new guidelines for granting franchises for road-based public transportation services.”

In July, LTFRB-7 also led the launching of four modern PUJs in Compostela town.

The agency, in March, led the launch of 117 MPUJs and 14 premium taxis in Mandaue City.

RELATED STORIES:

LTFRB-7 launches four modern PUJ units in Compostela, Cebu

Mandaue gov’t, transport providers discuss plans to allow standing passengers in MPUJs

LTFRB-7 launches 117 modern jeepneys in biggest single launch

/dcb