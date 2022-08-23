NM Enriquez wins anew in Cepca weekly tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. bagged his fourth title in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online tournament by topping the Women’s National Master (WNM) SUSAN ITAAS 821 SWISS category last Sunday, August 21, 2022.

NM Enriquez topped the July 10, July 24, and August 7 weekly tournaments his year and last Sunday, he duplicated his winning performance by scoring a total of 8.0 points to top the WNM Susan Itaas 821 Swiss competition.

The 49-year old NM Enriquez, the head coach of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) Jaguars chess team, had a near perfect performance if not for his loss to Antonio Cabibil in the sixth round.

The tournament featured a nine-round Swiss system competition.

NM Enriquez, also a player of the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), hauled eight wins.

NM Retanal finished second with 8.0 points as well, but NM Enriquez was named the champion based on their total tie-break points. Cabibil rounded off the top three in the category with 6.0 points.

Meanwhile, Leo Lofranco, Cepca’s woodpushing doctor, topped the Prexy Jerry 821 Arena by scoring a total of 28 points.

