Students in Dumanjug urged to be wary of strangers offering free rides 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students in Dumanjug town, southern Cebu are urged to practice caution and stay alert amid reports of alleged kidnapping here.

The municipal government of Dumanjug took to social media to warn students in their locality of strangers who persistently offer free rides.

They made the announcement following reports of suspicious individuals who lure students and minors by giving them free rides.

“Pahimangno alang sa tanan, labi na sa mga estudyante nga dili mopataka ug sakay ni bisan kinsa bisan unsang matang sa sakyanan, labi na kun dili nila kaila kini,” portions of the local government’s advisory read.

“Kay adunay nareport nga mga taw nga kadudahan nga motanyag ug libreng sakay, unya mamugos kini,” it added.

The local government unit (LGU) also told its constituents to immediately report to the police through its hotline: 0998 598 5358 should they encounter such incidents.

“Pabiling alerto ug magmabinantayon mahitungod niini. Si Mayor (Efren) Gungun (Gica) nipahimangno na usab sa kapulisan mahitungod niini,” they said.

Dumanjug is a third-class municipality located 79 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Police in Cebu assured the public that there are no reported and verified kidnapping and attempted kidnapping incidents not only in the island province but also in the entire Visayas region.

The Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit earlier said that posts alleging kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Cebu circulating on social media recently were the same ones previously shared in the past years.

In the meantime, law enforcement said they regularly monitor these reports.

At the same time, they asked the public to immediately approach authorities should they have knowledge or witness incidents related to kidnapping, and not prioritize posting it online first.

