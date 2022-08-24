LTFRB-7 tells public to avoid patronizing colorum vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines –With reports of ‘kidnapping’ incidents circulating on social media, the top official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said it would do no harm if people take precaution.

And the best precaution, according to Retired Army Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr., is to make sure that commuters do not ride colorum vehicles.

“Kay kanang colorum di ta kahibaw mga kidnappers diay na sila labi na g’yod kanang mga vans. Pagmakakita mo og vans nga walay marka, tan-awon ninyo og accredited ba na sila sa DOT (Department of Tourism). Kay duna na pod mi coordination nga gibuhat. Duna na sila’y (DOT) sticker nga ibutang sa atubang ug sa likod kanang blue og color and dunay mga expiration,” Montealto said during a media forum on Tuesday.

“Then kung makasakay man gani mo, dunay mo kontrata, pangutan-a g’yod ninyo kung naa ba moy franchise, pag di makahatag, naog mo,” he added.

Several reports on missing persons, who are believed to have been kidnapped, are now circulating online.

Based on their investigation, the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU) said none of the ‘kidnapping’ incidents were verified. No one has also visited any of the police stations here to report a family member who was abducted.

However, the agency said this is not a reason for the public to be complacent.

Montelato said raising public awareness, especially on the operation of colorum or unregistered vehicles, is one way to deter threats of kidnapping.

Also, this will ensure public safety since colorum units are not covered by accident insurance.

