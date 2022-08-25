Apolinar, Japanese foe make weight; Friday fight a go

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and Japanese up-and-comer Yoshiki Takei passed the official weigh-in on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to set their Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight battle on Friday.

Apolinar and Takei both tipped the scales at 121.44 pounds for their duel at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

This will be Apolinar’s second bout abroad. His first international fight ended in a loss to Jong Seon Kang in Daejeon, South Korea last November 20221.

The fight was for the WBO Oriental featherweight title.

This time, Apolinar will defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight title against Takei who is a former kickboxing champion.

Apolinar won the OPBF super bantamweight title against Jhunriel Ramonal last April via a 10th-round knockout in Manila.

The 27-year-old Apolinar appeared during the weigh-in with a chiseled physique after months of training with the help of Olympian nutritionist Jeaneth Aro.

Apolinar has a record of 16 wins, with 10 knockouts, and two defeats. Takei, meanwhile, is unbeaten in four fights with 4 knockouts.

Apolinar will be Takei’s first Filipino opponent in the professional side of boxing.

The Filipino will be joined by Aro and his trainer, Julius Erving Junco, and stablemate, Mark Vicelles who are already in Japan. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Apolinar is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’ for July

Apolinar on helping Inoue vs Donaire: Trabaho lang walang personalan