Resolution opposing reappointment of Caindec reaches Malacañang

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Officials of Panglao town in Bohol province have forwarded to the Office of the President an electronic copy of the resolution asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint a new director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

A hard copy of the resolution passed on August 22 will also be sent separately to the Office of the President.

Members of the Sangguniang Bayan in Panglao have expressed their “vehement objection and disapprobation” on the possible reappointment of Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, who currently heads LTO-7.

Town officials said Caindec, whom they accused of various abuses, would not also deserve to occupy any other government position.

CDN Digital tried to get the reaction of Caindec but calls and messages that were sent to his number remained unanswered as of this writing.

The Sanguniang Bayan (SB) resolution authored by Councilor Fielle Anthony Dumaluan was approved in mass motion and was certified by SB Secretary Analyn Apduhan and attested by Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos.

In the approved resolution, town officials said Caindec and his field personnel “committed grave abuse of discretion by issuing medical certificates to a considerable number of student permit applicants even without conducting actual medical examination by the doctor whose signature appeared in the document and who is not accredited to practice in the Province of Bohol, particularly in the Municipality of Panglao.”

“Whereas, Mr. Victor Emmanuel Caindec in connivance with his field personnel committed an act of forgery and falsification of documents by forging the signature of the medical doctor whose signature appeared in the medical certificate issued to student permit applicants,” read part of the resolution.

Panglao officials said that the doctor in question also violated an existing ordinance for practicing in their town despite the absence of occupational and business permits issued by the municipal government.

Earlier, Vice Mayor Hormachuelos also asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Caindec and his daughter-in-law and fomer Panglao councilor Amira Alia Montero-Caindec, whom Hormachuelos accused of electioneering and graft and corruption a few days before the May 9 national and local elections.

READ: Panglao, Bohol candidate to NBI: Probe Caindec, daughter-in-law for electioneering,graft

Montero-Caindec, daughter of former mayor Leonila Montero, sought election for mayor then to replace her mother.

Hormachuelos alleged that the free Theoretical Driving Classes (TDC) which LTO-7 organized on March 29 and 30, 2022 in Tagbilaran City, and the municipalities of Panglao, Dauis and Garcia-Hernandez did not have authority from the Commission on Elections.

Also, Hormachuelos, who was still a town councilor when the accusation was made, alleged that Caindec and Montero-Caindec, who was then a candidate of the Nationalist Party, used the free diving classes to solicit votes from Panglao residents.

Hormachuelos, a Promdi candidate won as vice mayor in the May election with his runningmate and now mayor Edgardo Arcay.

/dbs