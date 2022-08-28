Fire hits SSS central office in QC

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | August 28,2022 - 01:31 PM
The SSS main office in Quezon City. (File photo from the Philippine Daily Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out at the  Social Security System (SSS) central office along East Avenue in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Sunday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The BFP reported that the fire was raised to first alarm at 2:05 a.m., declared under control at 3:35 a.m. and was fully extinguished at 5:11 a.m

No injuries or deaths were reported.  Damage to property was initially pegged at P700,000.

The BFP said the blaze originated from the building’s electrical room at the ground floor of the 12-story building.

Further investigation is ongoing.

