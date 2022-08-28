Fire hits SSS central office in QC
MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out at the Social Security System (SSS) central office along East Avenue in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Sunday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
The BFP reported that the fire was raised to first alarm at 2:05 a.m., declared under control at 3:35 a.m. and was fully extinguished at 5:11 a.m
No injuries or deaths were reported. Damage to property was initially pegged at P700,000.
The BFP said the blaze originated from the building’s electrical room at the ground floor of the 12-story building.
Further investigation is ongoing.
RELATED STORIES
Senator calls for probe of P843.9-billion SSS losses
SSS further extends pensioners’ proof-of-life compliance deadline to Oct. 31
SSS: Self-employed below age 65 must also file retirement claims online
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.