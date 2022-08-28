DIVE7 showcases premier dive destinations in Central Visayas at PHIDEX 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Dive spots in Central Visayas, including the ones found in Moalboal in southern Cebu and Malapascua Island in northern Cebu, were highlighted during the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022 that was held last weekend.

In a statement, the Department of Tourism in Central Visays (DOT-7) said they hoped to attract both local and foreign tourists to come and visit dive spots in the region.

The exhibition called Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022 was held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

DOT-7 said it was “the country’s largest platform for the promotion of the dive industry demonstrating the country’s capability for accommodating dive tourists from all over the world.”

“It brought together dive industry suppliers and experts, underwater photographers, marine conservationists and researchers, travel trade operators, entrepreneurs and government representatives,” it added.

DOT-7’s DIVE 7 exhibit occupied the biggest booth at the PHDEX 2022 which measured at least 45-square meters.

Participating in the exhibit were Bohol Beach Club, Amigos Dive Center and Devocean Divers of Moalboal and Malapascua, Daanbantayan, Cebu, Atmosphere Resorts and Spa and Thalatta Resort of Dauin and Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

“All the DIVE7 co-exhibitors participated in the business-to-business (B2B) travel exchange together with Cebu’s Philippines Aggressor Adventures, Dauin’s Silver Reef Dive Resort, Atlantis Dive Resorts and Liveaboards and Bongo Bongo Divers and Kasai Village Dive Resort of Moalboal,” DOT-7 said.

PHIDEX 2022 with the theme: “Back into the Blue: One with the Sea” is set to continue “the tourism industry’s narrative of conservation, community and convergence within the dive sector.”

PHIDEX is a consolidated all-in-one trade show that features a B2B travel exchange TRAVEX designed for local and international dive operators, conferences and seminars and familiarization tours to the country’s dive destinations.

Topics that included market trends, dive safety, marine conservation and the changes that the seas have gone through in the recent years, were among the topics discussed during the weekend gathering.

“DIVE7 co-exhibitors reported positive impressions from visitors. They have also received leads for bookings through participation in the three-day show,” DOT-7 said.

/dbs