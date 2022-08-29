Ban on floating, fixed cottages on Cordova waters now in effect

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — An order that prohibits the operation and use of illegal structures within the waters of Cordova town is now in effect.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) is urging especially the owners and operators of fixed and floating cottages “to please be guided accordingly.”

Executive Order No. 25 which Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued on Sunday, August 28, directs owners of floating and fixed cottages to immediately cease and desist from operating these illegal structures.

It also called upon law enforcement agencies like the Philippine National Police, Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard and Naval Forces Central and the Maritime Industry Authority to “strictly implement” provisions of her EO in conjunction with a similar EO that was earlier issued by Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan.

The governor’s order took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 29.



In her EO, Garcia mentioned of the inventory conducted by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), which said that the operation of floating and fixed cottages in Cordova town lacked the necessary permits and clearances issued by the municipal government.

Garcia’s EO further stated that the “construction and or operation of these illegal structures was harmful to the environment and public health, and a patent violation of existing laws, rules and regulations.”

It further mentioned of the EMB-7 findings that the waters of Cartman, Cordova “were not maintained in safe and satisfactory conditions in violation of DENR Administrative Order No. 2016-08.”

“With the findings of PENRO DENR VII and DENR EMB VII, there is an urgent to immediately stop the operation and use of the illegal structures found within the coastal waters of Cordova, Cebu.”

