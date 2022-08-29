Tessera’s Diamond Trunk Show is coming back to Cebu

After its runaway success on its first foray into the local scene in May this year, Tessera Diamond Jewelry is coming back to Cebu for the second Tessera Diamond Trunk Show. Tessera is the Philippines’ premiere diamond authority with the most extensive collections of stunning, conflict-free, and naturally mined diamonds. The collection is open for viewing by invitation only on September 3 & 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Fili Lobby Lounge of NUSTAR Resorts, South Road Properties, Cebu City.

Founded in 2012, Tessera quickly became one of the Philippines’ leading jewelry retailers and manufacturers and started offering the widest assortment of internationally graded and certified, conflict-free diamonds in 2016. With thousands of certified diamonds in their collection, Tessera specializes in engagement rings and bespoke fine jewelry. Recently introducing celebrity Sarah Lahbati as the brand’s first ambassador, Tessera is poised to be the diamond jewelry brand of choice for discriminating jewelry lovers.

Expect a lineup of Tessera’s signature designs, statement pieces, classic styles, and exciting new items in a variety of cuts, colors, carats, and settings on display. Consultations would also be available for one-of-a-kind, custom pieces. See you at another dazzling weekend in Cebu!

Interested parties may request guest listing through Lyanna at 0917 572 5934 or Monike at 0917 307 8422.

