TATAND bets shine in Erne Jawad Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) ruled two categories in the 30th Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup held over the weekend at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The vaunted Manila-based paddlers topped the men’s and the girls’ under-18 team events.

In the men’s team event, TATAND bested Huaching Foundation to rule the competition as the latter settled for second place.

TATAND’s men’s team was comprised of John Russel Misal, Alexis Bolante, and Red Morison Torres.

Huaching’s team was composed of Danel Jay Tormis, Daniel Butar, Mark Aguilar, and Rod Garcia.

The third place was shared by Asenso Bacolod-Kalaw and ME-Light Huaching.

Meanwhile, TATAND’s Keith Rhynne Cruz, Jelaine Monteclaro, and Marine Caoile bested University of Cebu (UC) Team A to top the girls’ U18 team event.

UC’s Team A was manned by Kristine Kay Alicya, Leah Agbon, and Neve Gabriel Misa. All-Star Legend-ADU and RAV Table Tennis Team shared third place honors.

Aside from the two titles, TATAND also placed third in the women’s team event. Baycliff Philippines emerged as champions.

Bohol settled for second place.

UC didn’t go empty handed in the team event of the tournament after topping the girls team under-13 category.

The team was composed of Neve Gabriel Mata, Ayesha Caballes, and Camille Antoinette Misa.

Iloilo City comprised of Miguel Peredo, Richan Ancheta and Joshua Bañas lorded the boys team U13.

PCAF topped the boys U18 category. The team was manned by Keiron Villaruel, Morris Torres, Brent Chavez, and Jeb Datahan.

The individual categories are being played as of this posting.

