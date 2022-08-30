PRO-7 confers awards during Police Service Anniversary 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, handed out awards to different police units and police officers in the region during the 121st celebration of the Police Service Anniversary at the PRO-7 headquarters here.

In an interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, said that this activity is their way to recognize police units and officers for their contributions on the PNP’s campaigns for peace and order.

“Malayo na tayong narating. Sa katunayan, ang ating mga programa ay nakabase na sa panahon natin ngayon, 20th century. Kailangan kasi nayin mag adopt sa panahon ngayon,” Peralta said.

“Nag-e-evolve rin sila. Sila ay sumusunod din sa uso, sa computer age. Ang kapulisan dapat mas maging advance rin para maprevent ang anumang klase ng krimen,” she added.

For the individual awardees, at least 10 police officers from various police units here received awards.

Among the awardees is Police Colonel Elmer Lim, who received the Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration. Lim was previously under the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division before he acted as the officer-in-charge of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

The chief of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, was named as Best Senior Police Officer for Operations; Police Lieutenant Colonel Joeson Parallag of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office as Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration; Police Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod of the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB-7) as Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations; Police Senior Master Sergeant Marilyn Stella Animas of the Bohol Police Provincial Office as Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Administration; Police Senior Master Sergeant Jesse James Villarino of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) as the Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations; and Police Staff Sergeant Jonathan Monterde of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) as Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Administration.

Police Staff Sergeant Francisco Quipanes Jr. of Mandaue City Police Office was named the Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations; while Ava Marie Zorilla and Joy Ann Vallejo were awarded best Non-Uniformed Personnel.

Seven police units from Central Visayas were also awarded on the same day. Negros Police Provincial Office was awarded as the Best Police Provincial Office; Cebu City Police Office as Best City Police Office; Dumaguete City Police Station as Best Component City Police Station; Abellana Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office as Best City Police Station; Santa Catalina Municipal School as the Best Municipal Police Station; Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7) as the Best Regional Mobile Force Battalion; Cebu City Mobile Force Company as the Best City Mobile Force Company, and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Negros Oriental Police Office as the Best Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The Special Unit Awardees are the following: Cebu Police Provincial Office; Lapu-Lapu City Police Office; Talisay City Police Station, Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3, and Minglanilla Municipal Police Station.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Piston-Cebu opposes new round of jeepney fare hike