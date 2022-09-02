PH’s top triathletes including 2 Cebuanos to vie in TriFactor Singapore Series

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asia’s best triathletes Nikko Huelgas and Cebu’s Andrew Kim Remolino, and Raven Faith Alcoseba will try to give good accounts of themselves in this Sunday’s TriFactor Singapore Series.

Huelgas, a double-gold medalist of the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) men’s triathlon recently topped TriFactor Dong Nai-Vietnam Duathlon last August 14, 2022, where another Cebuana, Moira Frances Erediano finished second in the female overall race.

This time Huelgas, Remolino, and Alcoseba will compete in the triathlon race’s elite sprint distance. The three arrived in Singapore on Friday, September 2, 2022.

According to their coach, Roland Remolino who is also one of the national triathlon team coaches, they are encouraging their triathletes to compete in the sprint distance.

The sprint distance features a shorter race of a 750-meter swim, a 20k bike, and a 5k run. It is mainly because the sprint distance will be applied as the official triathlon distance in the Olympics and other international meets including the SEA Games.

For Sunday’s race, the 19-year-old Alcoseba will try to extend her winning streak. This after, she dominated the female elite category of the Mt. Mayon Triathlon in Legazpi City, Albay last August 14, 2022.

Alcoseba’s Mt Mayon Triathlon victory came a few weeks after she placed eighth in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U-23 Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Remolino finished second in the male elite category behind 31st SEA Games triathlon gold medalist John Leerams Chicano in the Mt. Mayon Triathlon.

After their race in Singapore, Alcoseba and Remolino will join the rest of the Philippine triathlon team for the 2022 Asia Triathlon Championships on September 17, 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

First time, first place: Newcomer Alcoseba stuns NAGT race by snatching women’s elite title

Cebu’s Alcoseba, Remolino gear up for Bohol race