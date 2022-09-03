Pesquera proposes creation of inter-agency council against sexual abuse and exploitation of children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To localize efforts against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children in Cebu City, Majority Floor Leader Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera is pushing for the creation of the city’s inter-agency council against trafficking and online sexual abuse of children.

Under Pesquera’s proposed ordinance, the inter-agency council will be tasked to formulate a comprehensive and integrated program to avoid trafficking in persons, child pornography, and online sexual abuse of children.

Pesquera introduced her ordinance to the council during its regular session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. It was then referred to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

Under her proposed ordinance entitled “Ordinance Creating the Cebu City Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (CCIACT-OSEAC) under the Office of the Mayor and appropriating funds therefor,” the CCIACT-OSEAC is tasked to monitor and document trafficking cases; undertake information campaign; establish international linkages, and recommend relevant policies or legislative measures to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The body is also tasked to establish a sex-and-age disaggregated databases on cases of trafficking in persons and submit an annual report.

The CCIACT-OSEAC will be composed of the City Mayor or his representative as the chairperson, and the chairperson of the Sangguniang Committee on Women and Family affairs as the vice chairperson.

Among the members will be the City Social Welfare Officer, City Legal Officer, City Health Officer, City Prosecutor, DILG City director, SK federation president, and chairperson of the Sangguniang Committee on Social Services.

To support her proposed ordinance, Pesquera said that RA 11930, or the Anti Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Law provides that local government units (LGUs) should pass an ordinance to localize efforts against these crimes against children.

Likewise, the RA No. 11862 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2022, signed into Law by former president Rodrigo Duterte, Jr., last June 23, 2022, also provides that LGUs will be mandated to pass an ordinance to combat trafficking in persons and other forms of exploitation at the local level.

The law also provided the definition of online sexual abuse of children and child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Pesquera said that though the Cebu City Government already has an Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (which was created under City Ordinance No. 2163 and the membership of the proposed council under RA 11930), it is important that there will only be one special body to ensure proper coordination and implementation of programs stipulated in these two laws. /rcg

