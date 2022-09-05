Oil firms cut gasoline prices by P2.60/liter, diesel by P1.55/liter
MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of petroleum products will drop by P1.55 to P2.60 per liter this week, oil firms announced on Monday.
In separate advisories, the following oil firms announced a rollback in the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene effective Tuesday, Sept. 6:
Shell (starting 6 a.m.)
Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter
Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter
Diesel: -P1.55 per liter
Seaoil
Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter
Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter
Diesel: -P1.55 per liter
Caltex
Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter
Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter
Diesel: -P1.55 per liter
Petrogazz
Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter
Last week, pump prices of diesel and kerosene rose by P6.10 per liter each and gasoline by P1.40 per liter.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.