Oil firms cut gasoline prices by P2.60/liter, diesel by P1.55/liter

By: Daphne Galvez - Reporter / @DYGalvezINQ - Inquirer.net | September 05,2022 - 02:52 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of petroleum products will drop by P1.55 to P2.60 per liter this week, oil firms announced on Monday.

In separate advisories, the following oil firms announced a rollback in the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene effective Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Shell (starting 6 a.m.)

Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter

Diesel: -P1.55 per liter

Seaoil 

Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter

Diesel: -P1.55 per liter

Caltex

Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.60 per liter

Diesel: -P1.55 per liter

Petrogazz

Gasoline: -P2.60 per liter

Diesel: -P1.55 per liter

Last week, pump prices of diesel and kerosene rose by P6.10 per liter each and gasoline by P1.40 per liter.

