Jose Mari Chan feeling blessed sa pagkakaroon ng sariling Funko pop; ka-level na sina Pacquiao at Jo Koy

TALAGANG bumili kami agad ng Funko Pop figure ng tinaguriang “Father of Philippine Christmas Carols” na si Jose Mari Chan dahil baka magkaubusan agad.

Collector din kasi kami ng mga Funko Pop kaya hindi namin palalampasin ang pagkakataon na magkaroon ng FP figure ng OPM icon at hitmaker.

“It’s a real thrill and honor for me to now be part of the Funko family,” ang pahayag ng Philippine pop culture icon sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Naniniwala si JMC na ang kasikatan ng kanyang mga Christmas songs na naging bahagi na rin ng kultura ng mga Filipino ang dahilan kung bakit siya ginawan ng sariling Funko Pop.

“Now I know that I am relevant to young people. They may not know my earlier songs, but because of my Christmas songs, I have now been Funko-ed!” sabi pa ng “Christmas In Our Hearts” hitmaker.

Naging available ang Funko Pop figure ni JMC last September 1 kasabay ng muling pagpapatugtog ng “Christmas In Our Hearts” sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Pilipinas na binansagang “longest Christmas season in the world.”

Sabi ng Funko Funatic Philippines founder at administrator na si Nikko Lim, noon pang 2020 niya naisip na magkaroon ng JMC Funko Pop.

“We are always thinking of possible Funko exclusives for the Philippines. We noticed that during the last quarter of 2020, Jose Mari Chan memes became very popular in social media, so I thought, ‘Why not a JMC Funko Pop?’” ani Nikko.

Nabanggit daw niya ang tungkol dito sa anak ni Jose Mari na si Liz na agad naman daw pumayag. Kasunod nito, nakipag-meeting na sila kay Funko’s Chief Creative Officer na si Brian Mariotti.

“I told him how popular JMC is and how relevant he is to Philippine pop culture… I hope this project will open doors for more Filipino artists as a Funko Pop,” sey pa ni Nikko.

Si Jose Mari ang ikatlong Filipino na na-immortalize sa pamamagitan ng Funko Pop. Ang dalawa ay sina World boxing champion Manny Pacquiao at international comedian Jo Koy.

