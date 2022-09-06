CCTO prepares for influx of vehicles during the Ber Months

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Christmas is just around the corner. And with the coming holiday season, traffic congestion is also expected especially in the commercial areas in Cebu City.

This early, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) already started with its preparations in anticipation of the holiday traffic.

Paul Gotiong, CCTO executive director, said they are now implementating the massive clearing of major thoroughfares in the city to rid these of all forms of obstructions.

Last week, clearing operations were focused on V. Rama Avenue and the sidewalks of Barangay Pardo.

Traffic enforcers, he said, were also tasked to strictly enforce traffic rules while their office is finding means to improve the city’s traffic system.

“We are going south (of Cebu City), and within the end of the week, kung mahuman ta, we will be going to (Barangays) Suba and Pasil,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday, September 6.

Starting October, Gotiong said, they already anticipate an influx of vehicles on city streets. This is expected to continue and futher build up in December.

“Waiting ta sa impact sa arrival sa mga tourists kay usa man ang mga tourist vans sa mga makapuno sa volume,” he added.

Gotiong said that the resumption of face-to-face last month had a very minimal effect on the city’s traffic volume.

Meanwhile, as they try to impose discipline among motorists, CCTO issued a total of 17,569 citations in August as compared to the 8,577 citations that were issued in July this year.

CCTO enforcers were also able to impound a total of 780 vehicles and clamped 1, 027 others for the violation of traffic regulations and the city’s night illegal parking ordinance.

Gotiong said the increase in the number of apprehensions was a result of their “full blast” operation last month, after few adjustments were made at their office.

