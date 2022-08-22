Day one of face-to-face classes in Cebu City peaceful — cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In terms of safety during the first day of limited face-to-face classes on Monday, August 22, police said that it was peaceful and orderly.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they directed all police personnel in 11 police stations to put up a police assistance desk in every public school within their areas of jurisdiction.

The number of police personnel assigned will depend on how many schools are under their respective AOR or areas of responsibility.

“So far, wa pa tay nadawat nga reklamo. Based sa atoang assessment (face-to-face classes), atoang katawhan, supportive ra sad kaayo sa mga directives and guidelines nga gipatuman sa atoang gobyerno like wearing of face mask, social distancing,” Parilla said.

(So far we had not received any complaints. Based on our assessments, our people are supportive of our guidelines and directives that the government has implemented like the wearing of face mask, social distancing.)

To recall, around 300 police personnel were deployed on Monday, August 22, to secure the opening of classes.

Parilla said that they also adjusted their deployment on what time students would be released from their respective schools since some have until 8 p.m.

Police will be pulled out from their posts once the classes are also done.

“Mao nay atoang gibantayan nga mugawas silag alas 8 sa gabie kay ang atoang klase kay gitunga para masunod nato ang atoang protocol nga 50 percent lang ang usa ka klase,” Parilla said.

(That is what we are monitoring when they would go home at 8 p.m. because our classes were divided so that the 50 percent for one class protocol would be followed.)

This is also their deterrence to possible crimes that may happen during this late hour. Parilla said that they would continue to implement the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the city for all minors.

Parilla also said that former General Debold Sinas, Cebu City’s peace and order officer, directed them to focus their efforts on anti-criminality, especially during the resumption of classes. They are also directed to monitor the possible increase in petty crimes in the city such as theft incidents.

Police Assistance Desks

For his part, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said in a statement that 693 Police Assistance Desks (PADs) were put up at the entrances of various schools.

Roque said that this was made to address the concerns about the security of the students, the school staff, and parents.

“There are no reported or monitored incidents from any lawless elements that could hamper the “Balik-Eskwela, considering that about 1,850 police personnel (were) deployed regionwide to ensure peace and order and public safety in Central Visayas for the school opening,” Vega said.

/dbs