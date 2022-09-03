CCTO personnel gets traffic enforcement tips from RPHU-7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A dream to make Cebu City just like Singapore would not be possible in the absence of discipline.

With this in mind, personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) were made to undergo a recent training with the Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Central Visayas (RPHU-7) to especially help them implement regulations that are mandated in the city’s traffic ordinance.

“Hayan daghan na ang matul.id sa mga hiwi nga binuhatan sama aning mga MPUJ nga kun unsa ang ilang di-nrayban sa karaan nga PUJ mao ra gihapon nga sistema o estilo ang ilang gi gamit nga mokalit lang og mohunong sa tunga kay mo pick.up og pasahero. Mga motor nga pataka lang ug park sa sidewalk nga para man unta sa mga taw,” CCTO said in an advisory.

“Dili nato makab.ot ang Singapore Like Cebu City kun wala kitay DISIPLINA sa atong Kaugalingon,” it added.

In its advisory, CCTO said that under the leadership of their Executive Director Paul Gotiong, they are trying to implement traffic regulations 24/7 “hangtud madisiplina og mahamogaway na unya ang atong mga kadalanan.”

In a separate report, CCTO said that for the month of August they saw a massive increase in the number of citation tickets that were issued by their field personnel, an indication of the massive increase in traffic-related violations.

CCTO issued a total of 17,569 citations in August as compared to the 8,577 citations that were issued in July.

“Atong nabantayan nga daghan ang nadakpan sa wala pag baton og lisensya,nga kuyaw maka disgrasya o madisgrasya,” the report said.

Cebu City’s traffic personnel were also able to impound a total of 780 vehicles last month and clamped 1, 027 others for the violation of the night illegal parking ordinance.

The impounded vehicles consist of 627 motorcycles, 132 E-bikes, and 21 privately owned vehicles.

“Sa subsub namo nga operasyon wala kitay pili ma gobyerno man o pribado sa pag implementar sa lagda sa trapiko aron mabalik ang disciplina sa atong kadalanan,” CCTO said.

This is in compliance with the director of Mayor Michael Rama and CCTO Executive Director Gotiong to ensure a fair implementation of traffic regulations, it added.

