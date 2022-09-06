CPPO has a new police chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Rommel Ochave is the new Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director.

Ochave, who took over as CPPO chief on August 31, made a courtesy call to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Cebu Governor’s Office.

Ochave took over as CPPO director a few months after former CPPO chief, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, was relieved from his post in June this year. It can be recalled that Police Colonel Elmer Lim took over as the officer-in-charge or acting CPPO chief when Soriano was relieved. Lim is now back to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Last August 31, the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management from the national headquarters released a directive, that was signed by Police Brigadier General Robert Rodriguez, designating Ochave as the head of CPPO.

Ochave, during his visit to the governor, assured that the Cebu provincial policemwn were always ready for deployment, in all events of the province, including the tourist spots and destinations here to maintain peace and order.

He also informed the governor that he had already directed all his chiefs of police to have active coordination with their respective local government units (LGUs) in their efforts toward public safety and security.

Ochave also extended support to all existing programs of the provincial government.

“It is an honor to be designated as the new head of Cebu PPO and serve the people of Cebu Province in partnership with our energetic Provincial Governor and other local government units in keeping a safe, secured and peaceful Cebu Province,” Ochave said.

/dbs